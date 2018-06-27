Community Planning Delivery Plan launched

The first Community Planning Delivery Plan for the Causeway Coast and Glens has been launched.

It represents extensive partnership working across the whole range of public services available to the area including health, education, public safety, housing, our communities, the environment and the economy. It is based on the Causeway Coast and Glens Community Plan which provides a long term vision and plan for the area and its citizens, setting out aspirations for a Healthy and Safe Community, a Sustainable and Accessible Environment and a Thriving Economy.

The new Chair of the Community Planning Strategic Partnership, Cllr Dermot Nicholl said: “We are confident that actions for delivery will address many of the main issues faced on a regular basis by individuals and communities. It is our priority to proceed with delivering these actions and help realise our ambitions for a ‘Better Future Together’ in Causeway Coast and Glens.” www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/community-planning/news