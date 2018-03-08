Community Open Day at Giant’s Causeway

To celebrate the arrival of Spring at the North Coast, The National Trust is offering the local community the opportunity to enjoy the full visitor experience free of charge at The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage on Saturday 10th March.

The Community Open Day will give visitors the opportunity to enjoy the special National Trust properties right on their doorstep - including the Giant’s Causeway, Florence Court, Mount Stewart and Castle Ward - and will encourage visitors from further afield to experience the Causeway Coast, recently named the world’s No.1 region to visit by travel publisher Lonely Planet. Free guided tours of the fishery at Carrick-a-Rede will also be available to visitors with a valid bridge admissions ticket.

Alastair Walker Site Manager at the Giant’s Causeway commented: “We are really looking forward to welcoming families and community members to help us celebrate the start of Spring here at the Giant’s Causeway. Guests are invited to enjoy a free guided walking tour with one of the North Coast Rangers and hear about the conservation work that goes on all year round at the National Trust’s special places. Visitors can also explore the myth and legend of the stones at their own pace with a free audio guide and then enjoy a welcome rest and refreshments at the Causeway Hotel or in the café at the Visitor Centre. We will also be continuing the fun in the Visitor Centre with Face painting from 11am to 5pm.”

The Community Open day runs on Saturday 10 March only - the last free admission is at 5pm and the centre closes at 6pm. There will also be a free Park & Ride from Bushmills to the Giant’s Causeway. Usual admission charges will apply from Sunday 11 March, with National Trust members and under 5’s free of charge throughout the year.