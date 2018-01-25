Coleraine woman lobbed beer bottle at police car

A woman who damaged a PSNI car window after lobbing a beer bottle has avoided jail after a judge heard she is trying to turn her life around.

Natasha Nalty (30), of Ballycastle Road, Coleraine, threw a Coors Light bottle at a police vehicle in the Loughan area near Coleraine last August.

Coleraine Magistrates Court was also told last Monday a previous matter when the defendant headbutted a male at the Simon Community in Coleraine.

District Judge McNally said he had deferred sentencing in the headbutt case and two weeks later Nalty had re-offended.

A prosecutor said during the Loughan incident police were called to deal with another matter when Nalty intervened and told an officer to “F--k off” and also said: “If you are taking him you are taking me too” before she threw a bottle through the rear window of a police vehicle.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said the defendant had been “binge drinking” at the time and she “goes off on one”.

He claimed she threw the bottle but did not intend to smash the window.

Mr Murphy said the defendant said she has now stopped drinking.

A professional working with Nalty to try to stop her offending told the court he had noticed a “good change” in her and that the defendant acknowledges the harm she has done through her drinking and her behaviour.

“She realises she made mistakes and she wants to put them behind her,” he told the court.

He added that Nalty is interested in “art therapy” and had the possibility of getting a work placement in the cosmetics/make-up sector.

Judge McNally put the defendant on Probation for 18 months and said she should attend and engage with any programmes involving addiction services and ‘Thinking Skills’.

The judge said: “I will always give an opportunity to people who take steps to try and end their offending.”

The judge also deferred part of the sentencing for six months and warned Nalty that if he didn’t have a positive report then - “if you score anything less than eight out of ten” - she was at risk of being jailed.