Coleraine wins Ulster in Bloom Award

Winston Brogan and Rodney Boyd from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Estates team pictured earlier this year with the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, during a visit to a wildflower display at Anderson Park in Coleraine

The town took third place in the Best Small City/Large Town section in the annual competition that recognises the most beautiful displays of flowers and plants across Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I want to congratulate Council’s Estates department who work tirelessly to keep our towns and villages filled with floral colour.

“In Coleraine, an increase in our use of wildflower planting has been well received by the public, who appreciate both their rugged beauty and positive impact on biodiversity. The displays are a haven for wildlife, attracting all sorts of insects and pollinators, and their success is testament to our knowledgeable Council staff.

Pictured left - right at the Translink Ulster in Bloom awards presentation are Noel Davoren and Stephen Procter, (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council), Councillor Frances Burton (NILGA), the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, Dr Michael Wardlow (Translink Chairman) and Declan McGinley (Translink). Coleraine came 3rd in the Larger Town/Small City category

“They take great pride in their job and significant efforts are made to create beautiful displays for residents and visitors to enjoy so I’m delighted that Coleraine has been recognised as one of the best at this prestigious competition.”

Translink Chairman Michael Wardlow said: “Translink is proud of its long-standing role in Ulster in Bloom and it’s great to see the competition grow each year, with 125 entries representing all local council areas as well as 24 bus and train stations entering this year.

“It is heartening to see such fantastic demonstrations of community spirit in action. The time and dedication given to creating such beautiful spaces is commendable. It’s also great to see so much biodiversity and a focus on sustainability, whether through the use of wildflowers or community allotments, this goes hand in hand with Translink’s Climate Positive Strategy to create a cleaner, greener world for generations to come.