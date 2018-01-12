Coleraine Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

The Coleraine Area Churches Forum will hold an annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 24, in Portstewart Town Hall.

The theme for the evening will be “That All May Be Free”. The service will follow a simple liturgy of readings from Scripture, prayer, and a presentation by Rev. Terry Laverty.

The service is open to anyone and refreshments will be served afterwards. An offering will be collected during the service, the proceeds of which will be

donated to St. Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army. The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is celebrated annually by Christians around the world. The

theme for this year draws on the rich history of Christian communities in the Caribbean. Churches from this region would like to acknowledge the hand of God in ending the slavery to which they had historically been subjected.

They would also like to call churches to unite together in ending current forms of injustice such as poverty, trafficking and discrimination. These experiences continue to rend communities asunder on a global scale.

This year the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity features an additional element. My Father’s House Prayer Room, which is situated in Mill House, 24 Railway Road, Coleraine will be opening its welcoming space for prayer and reflection every day from January 18 - 25. The room will be open from 8am to 8pm with an invitation to join for communal prayer between 7pm and 8pm every evening.

My Father’s House Prayer Room can be accessed by entering the grey door between HSBC Bank, and Hope and Gloria. Then it is a matter of following the signs through the Causeway School of Music to a warm spiritual space.

More information about the service is available on the Coleraine Churches Forum Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cbcchurchesforum/ or e-mail myfathershouse.coleraine@gmail.com.