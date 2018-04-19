Coleraine to host Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day on June 23 provides an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to troops, families, veterans and cadets and it’s the first time the regional showcase has been held in Coleraine.

The event, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will include a parade of service personnel and bands through the town centre from 11am and a Drumhead service in the Diamond.

The public will enjoy an insight into the role of the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, with static displays of military equipment and vehicles along with family-friendly attractions and live music.

The day will draw to a close with the beating of the retreat, featuring marching music, pageantry and precision choreography from participating military bands.

The event coincides with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Rhythm of the Bann – a free evening of spectacular musical entertainment including the Band of the Royal Marines and Radio 2 Folk Award winners the Armagh Pipers Club.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “We are looking forward to attracting thousands of visitors to this exciting day of celebration.

“The town is home to three troops of reservists from different regiments and has a rich military heritage which makes it an ideal location for this regional event.

“The War Memorial in the town centre provides a fitting focal point to pause and reflect on the ongoing sacrifices of our Armed Forces before the start of festivities promising an exciting afternoon with a mix of military-themed attractions and family fun.”