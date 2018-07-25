Coleraine Sure Start breastfeeding event

Coleraine SureStart Partnership is to take part in World Breastfeeding Week.

From August 1 - 7 every year to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and the need for global support, the World Alliance For Breastfeeding Action coordinates World Breastfeeding Week which is celebrated in 120 countries.

To mark this occasion, on Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4, thousands of breastfeeding women and their children across the world will gather in their own communities to take part in the Global Big Latch On, a synchronised breastfeeding event in multiple locations.

Coleraine SureStart Partnership will be no different and will host ‘A Big Latch On’ on August 3 at 10am in New Row Church, Society Street.

There will be tea, buns and some great conversations about breastfeeding. Everyone who is breastfeeding can come along.

Infant Coordinator, Anne Mooney, said: “Breastfeeding rates are low in Northern Ireland and as we don’t grow up seeing our own Mums and others breastfeeding, it is not a learnt life skill.

“More often we rely on the support of midwives, our peers who breastfeed, breastfeeding support groups, family and the community to help us accomplish this natural skill.”

“We know that for many mums getting started isn’t easy.

“Information and support is essential for parents, both before baby is born and especially in the early days so that mums can build up confidence and stay with their decision to breastfeed.”

To address this, Coleraine Sure Start Partnership provides Antenatal and Postnatalclasses, one to one support and a Breastfeeding Support Group every Thursday from 11am to 12.30pm.