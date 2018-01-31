Coleraine Grammar students are ‘top of the bench’

A team from Coleraine Grammar School took part in the Royal Society of Chemistry ‘Top of the Bench’ Competition for Key Stage 3 and 4 pupils in the David Keir Building, Queen’s University Belfast, recently.

The competition is designed to encourage and reward high achievement and is an excellent opportunity to showcase talent from the Chemistry Department.

The Grammar School pupils were taken on a tour of the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering which was an eye-opening experience for the pupils who are only exposed to the laboratory at school. The School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering spans across five floors and provided an unforgettable treat for the students.

The competition certainly tested the pupils’ Chemistry expertise to the limit. Firstly, the pupils’ practical skills were put to the test when they had to undergo a series of challenging experiments devised by the organisers.

If that wasn’t enough, the pupils then had to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of safety, balancing equations and ionic equations! Following another short test on general Chemistry questions, the pupils were finally able to relax as a speaker delivered an informative and insightful talk on a career in Chemistry and the benefits of science.