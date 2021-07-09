Coleraine firm in NI business first

Insurance intermediary, MCL InsureTech Ltd., is launching a new online-only car insurance brand to allow drivers complete digital autonomy over their insurance premiums.

GetSetGo offers customers a convenient way to purchase and manage car insurance premiums online without paperwork or the need to speak to an advisor.

Gary McClarty, Founder and Managing Director of MCL InsureTech Ltd., which already owns the its4women, 25Plus and BoxyMo insurance brands, said: “We are very excited about the launch of what is our fourth online car insurance product and one which allows us to compete in the mainstream car insurance arena here in Northern Ireland.

Coleraine-based insurance firm in Northern Ireland first as it launches online-only car insurance brand, representing a £3m investment. MCL InsureTech's 'GetSetGo' brand will join the business' multi-brand family as it puts its name behind the hugely popular OTB SPORTS podcast network. Gary McClarty, Founder and Managing Director of MCL InsureTech Ltd is pictured with Marketing Manager, Kerry Beckett

“GetSetGo is launched during a time when the world has had to fast-track its familiarity with working, living and playing online during the pandemic.

“A lot of drivers have been doing many things virtually throughout the past year making a product like GetSetGo – an online only car insurance brand - a less daunting experience and something to be embraced for its convenience.

“We are confident that our product will resonate with many drivers and look forward to developing the brand and welcoming up to 50 new people to our team as we grow.”