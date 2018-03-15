Coleraine College celebrates 60 years of education and success

A large crowd was in attendance at the Lodge Hotel recently for a celebration, hosted by Coleraine College, to mark 60 years of education on the Carthall Road site.

The former Intermediate School was officially opened in 1958 and then reorganised into the Girls’ Secondary School and the Boys’ Secondary school.

Principal of Coleraine College Ricky Marsh with the Board of Governors.

In 2001 the Boys’ and Girls’ schools amalgamated to create Coleraine College.

These three schools have been a focal point of the local community for decades, educating young people who have gone on to make positive contributions to our local community, economy and society.

Past pupils, along with serving and former members of staff, Governors and others associated with the schools, enjoyed a memorable night of nostalgia and craic, while availing of the opportunity to renew some old acquaintances.

The current Principal Mr Ricky Marsh and the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr JA Humphrey, addressed the guests, who included former Principal Mr Gordon Ward and former Vice Principals, Mr Billy Chambers and Mr Tom Skelton, thanking them for their support as the school goes from strength to strength. The evening finished with entertainment from Plug and Dominic.

Mr and Mrs A Stewart pictured at the dinner.

Coleraine College would like to thank the following local businesses and partner organisations who donated items for the event: Coleraine FC, Dixons of Coleraine, Electric Chair Hair and Beauty (Ballymena), Ian Kettyle School of Motoring, Marks and Spencer, McAtamney Butchers, Moores of Coleraine, Next, Pauline Cassidy, Springwell Manor Spa, Tesco, The Carrick B&B (Portrush), The Irish Football Association, Yankee Candle Gift Shop, Coleraine.

Andrew Wallace, winner of a signed Coleraine shirt at the anniversary dinner.