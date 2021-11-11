Coleraine and Ballymoney firmus customers face price hike

Breaking News

The Ten Towns area includes Coleraine, Ballymoney, Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry-Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

This increase will see the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter rise by about £268 per year. Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) costs will increase by around £255 per year.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said: “While the Utility Regulator forewarned that a price rise of this nature was coming because of exceptionally high global wholesale gas prices, it is going to be very challenging for many households to afford these costs.

“With the cost of energy continuing to increase, the Consumer Council is concerned about a potential rise in fuel poverty as some families may struggle to find the extra money they will now need to pay for heating.

“We welcome firmus energy’s commitment to assist some of our most vulnerable consumers with the introduction of a financial support scheme and we encourage other energy suppliers to have support measures in place to help those customers in need. This is of particular importance given wholesale prices look set to remain high for the foreseeable future.”

The Consumer Council’s website has a number of free resources including Switch On: A Guide for Home Energy Users, which helps consumers be more energy efficient at home, get the best from their electricity or gas supply, and save money.

firmus energy customers in Greater Belfast and in the gas to the West network area will not be impacted by this tariff change.