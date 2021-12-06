Co Londonderry Lord Lieutenant visits Garvagh

The Mayor said: “I would like to thank the Lord-Lieutenant for taking the time to meet with us in Garvagh, and for her interest in the recently completed work at the War Memorial. We are very grateful to the War Memorials Trust for their support which will allow us to preserve the monument for the future and ensure it remains an important focal point in the town. I was very pleased to see the refurbishment completed ahead of Remembrance Sunday where I had the privilege of laying a wreath on behalf of Council.