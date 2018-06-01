Cloughmills June Fair is coming!

The Cloughmills June Fair this year will be held on Saturday, June 9 from 12 noon until 5pm at the Old Mill, Cloughmills.

The Cloughmills Community Action Team have put together a varied programme of activities which will entertain and engage all age groups and showcase local talent and craft activities.

The programme includes music, dancing, food demonstrations, children’s crafts, woodcraft and green woodworking.

People will have the opportunity to have a go at woodturning, making giant bubbles and try their skill at drumming along with learning something useful such as basic bushcraft survival skills. The courtyard at the old mill will be covered in stalls selling a range of craft products and foodstuffs and musical performances will be held throughout the day

Patrick Frew of the Community Action Team said: “The June Fair is a great family day out and we will have something for everyone at this year’s event. We are grateful for sponsorship from Causeway Coast and Glens Council and from the Dept for Communities to enable this event to be held and for the work of all of our volunteers who help to make it happen.”

On Sunday, June 10, the festivities will continue with a Family Picnic event at the Community Garden.

Bring your own picnic and join the team for a relaxed afternoon in the garden from 2 pm . Children can follow the Stickman Trail, listen to the story and make their own Stickman inspired craft to take home with them, courtesy of Magic Light Pictures. There will also be a local history exhibition on display at the Old Mill from 12 noon until 5pm.

Admission charges to the Fair will be £3 Adult and £2 Chid (under 2’s go free) and family deals are available. The Sunday event is free.