Clear your Christmas clutter with Oxfam Coleraine

Are you one of the six out of 10 people who unwrapped something unwanted on Christmas morning? A jumper that didn’t fit, a lotion you don’t like or a book you’ve already read?

Oxfam Ireland’s shop in is appealing for unwanted Christmas gifts after last year’s donations of the same contributed to bumper national sales totalling more than £650,000 in January and February 2017.

The charity is calling on people to consider donating clothes, accessories and other items which can be turned into vital funds for Oxfam’s work with people in crisis.

Michael McIlwaine, Oxfam Ireland’s Head of Retail, said: “From drought to famine, hurricanes to war, 2017 was dominated by heart-breaking stories of people caught up in unimaginable situations. And in the midst of these humanitarian crises, Oxfam was there. Our shops play a major role in that by turning unwanted items into funds that save lives, whether that’s clean, safe water, food, shelter or other essentials.

“Our research shows that almost six out of 10 (58%) adults here have received an unwanted present on Christmas morning and that 85% feel good knowing that their local charity shop can put those gifts to good use.

A UK-wide national study also found that people in Northern Ireland are more likely to hoard unused clothing and other household items when compared to those in other regions of the UK. The survey showed how women and men here consistently scored the highest percentages of those who have unused clothing, shoes CDs, DVDs and books lying around their house.

Ken Cousins, Manager of the Oxfam Coleraine store, said: “Our shop on Kingsgate Street wants the things you don’t so we are calling on people to support their local Oxfam store by dropping in those less than perfect presents and other unwanted items. Every donation counts, no matter how big or small. We promise to maximise your generosity to generate life-saving and life-changing funds which will support our work worldwide, including with Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and those facing starvation in East Africa, South Sudan and Yemen.

“Just one bag of good quality stuff could raise £15 for Oxfam. That’s enough to give life-saving, clean water to 15 people caught up in an emergency.”

Across Ireland, Oxfam Ireland shops welcome a wide range of donations. These can include clothes, unopened beauty products, books, gadgets and jewellery, as well as bags and accessories, CDs, DVDs, homewares, soft furnishings, furniture and even wedding dresses.