Claire reveals new book ‘Phantom Fantasia’

YOUNG readers on the North Coast enjoyed a special book launch party at the Portrush Coastal Zone last Thursday (October 4) as author Claire Savage launched her second children’s novel.

The event, hosted by Denis McNeill, celebrated the publication of Phantom Fantasia, the sequel to Claire’s first book, Magical Masquerade, which launched at the Belfast Book Festival 2017. Guests were invited to dress in ‘fairyland sparkle’ for the evening, and enjoyed refreshments, along with ocean-themed goody bags and a special celebratory cake.

“Part of Phantom Phantasia takes place underwater in the ocean so the Portrush Coastal Zone was the perfect place to have the launch party,” said Claire. “I’m delighted we were able to use this beautiful space, which is full of wonderful marine exhibits, with everything from whale bones, to fish tanks which have real-life specimens from ‘The Deep’. Lots of people came to the launch party, including many local school children, so it was a great evening. My former English and Spanish teachers were also there, which was great. Thanks to everyone who attended and I hope they enjoy reading the book.”