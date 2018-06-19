Civic reception held for school’s Champion rowers

The newly crowned Irish Champion rowers from Coleraine Grammar School have enjoyed a civic reception in Cloonavin.

The event was hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers.

Coleraine Grammar School Boys' Rowing Team pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers and school principal Dr David Carruthers.

At the recent championships in Limerick, the school claimed victory in the women’s under 16 eight, women’s under 16 coxed four, women’s under 15 eight and women’s under 15 double. The woman’s under 23 single scull was also won by 15-year-old pupil Molly Curry.

Overall the school brought home 26 gold medals and claimed numerous top three places.

Offering her congratulations, the Mayor said: “It was my pleasure to hold this reception to celebrate the success of these fantastic young rowers. I wish to

congratulate all involved for their individual and team efforts which contributed to their overall success as the top school in Ulster. It is inspiring to see such bright talent putting the Causeway Coast and Glens to the fore on the sporting stage.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with the woman's under 16 eight winning rowing team and Dr David Carruthers, Coleraine Grammar School Principal.

