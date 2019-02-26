Civic reception held for Portrush RNLI members

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a civic reception for members of Portrush RNLI.

The event provided an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to crew members who dedicate their time and skills to keep the area safe for everyone.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with the youngest crew member of Portrush RNLI, 17-year-old Christy Bradley.

Paying tribute to the volunteers, the Mayor Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “I wanted to recognise those people from our area who willingly give up their time to help others, often in dangerous and risky situations. The selfless commitment of these RNLI volunteers should be an example to us all and I would like to thank them for the important role they play within the community.”

Among those in attendance at the reception was 17-year-old Christy Bradley. As the youngest volunteer member of the Portrush lifeboat crew, he’s continuing a family tradition by following in the footsteps of his father and uncle.

“I’ve been involved with the boat from a young age and started out fundraising when I was 11. I couldn’t wait to get signed up as a crew member. When I was growing up I was always mad about the lifeboat. So far I’m loving the experience and there is always someone there to give me advice or keep me right! It was lovely for us to be recognised in this way by the Mayor,” he said.

Portrush Lifeboat Station was built in 1924 and today it operates both an in-shore and all-weather lifeboat.

