Civic reception for Ballymoney cross community GAA project

A civic reception has been held for Ballymoney school pupils who took part in a cross community GAA initiative.

The teenagers from Our Lady of Lourdes and Dalriada formed the Ballymoney Cúchulainns team.

Team Representatives with Brian McAvoy, Michael Hasson and Diarmaid Marsden from Ulster GAA and Andy Cole, NI Executive Office.

After taking part in ‘taster sessions’ to learn basic skills, the boys emerged victorious when they competed in their first ever Cup Blitz, beating teams from Belfast, Antrim and Enniskillen. Following this, they travelled to London to take part in an All Britain Competition.

Congratulating all those who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “This project is a fantastic example of the power of sport and how it can bring people together. The boys have shown great team work and camaraderie from the outset and I know they were very proud to win their competitive tournament.

“In London, they were outstanding ambassadors for the Causeway Coast and Glens area and I hope their success together both on and off the field acts as a source of inspiration for us all.

“I would like to thank Ulster GAA and the teachers who supported the team along the way. I have no doubt that this initiative will have had a lasting impact on all those who took part.”

Pupils from Our Lady of Lourdes and Dalriada who took part in the cross community GAA initiative pictured with officials and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers.

Speaking from Ballymoney Town Hall, Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson said: “We are delighted that Mayor has officially recognised the efforts and commitment of the two Ballymoney schools to the Cúchulainn Initiative.

“It is Ulster GAA’s flagship cross community programme which aims to use sport to break down barriers and develop good community relations among young people who live and study in the one town but who may never cross paths because of their different backgrounds.

“This is the first time that Ballymoney has participated in this initiative and we are delighted how well they have embraced the ethos of this project. The two schools, the boys and their parents have all shown real leadership and commitment to good relations. Ballymoney Cúchulainns have represented themselves, their schools and their town with distinction throughout the Cúchulainn Initiative and also in London at the All Britain Competition.”

Jakub Bojaanowski, Lennon McKeeman, Stuart Wallace and Odhran Richards pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers at the reception held in Ballymoney Town Hall.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with Billy Dougan, Gabriel Jones and Andrew McKay from Dalriada School.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with Andy Cole from the NI Executive Office and Diarmaid Marsden Ulster GAA.

Diarmaid Marsden from Ulster GAA speaks at the event in Ballymoney Town Hall.