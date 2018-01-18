Citizen praised over anti-drink driving stance in Coleraine

A judge praised a member of the public for helping to hammer home the annual anti-drink campaign message over the festive period by contacting police after they spotted an erratic driver on Christmas Eve.

District Judge Peter King, speaking at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 15 said such public assistance helped towards educating people that should not get behind the wheel after drinking.

He was speaking as Richard Gibson (31), a store manager of Silverthorn Avenue, Coleraine, admitted driving with excess alcohol at Riverside Retail Park, Coleraine, on December 24 last year.

The judge said the defendant had been almost twice the legal limit and the offence had taken place “in the midst of” the annual pre-Christmas anti-drink driving campaign. Judge King said it was “astonishing” that somebody with no previous record for drink driving had failed to heed the public warnings.

He went on to praise the actions of the member of the public who contacted police. He said he wished to publicly “commend that person” and he said such community assistance would help reduce drink driving.

A prosecutor said at 1.24am on Sunday December 24 last year a member of the public contacted police to say a car was driving erratically in the Mountsandel Road area of Coleraine and suspected it was a drink driver. Police stopped the vehicle at the Riverside Retail Park and the defendant had an alcohol reading of 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35.

Defence solicitor Fergus McIntosh said the defendant had been involved in a road traffic accident in June 2016 and although he made a physical recovery he was still “mentally fragile” and had been on “heavy medication”. The solicitor said the defendant had stopped his medication because he knew he would be taking alcohol to “celebrate the Christmas period” and on December 23 last year had gone to a friend’s house for a drink.

Mr McIntosh said Gibson had not taken a car as he was within walking distance and he had “no recollection of driving”

The defendant was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £300.