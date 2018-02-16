Ciara off to UK Power Pageant

A Rasharkin student is raising funds for a cancer charity as part of her participation in the UK Power Pageant event.

20-year-old Ciara Esler, who is a second year Business Studies student at Ulster University, will travel to Lancashaire in June to compete in the pageant.

The UK Power Pageant in June will see the crowning of Miss International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Grand International in one live final, with a total of seven winners being crowned.

Ciara told the Times: “This is my second pageant and I wanted to enter the UK Power Pageant because I have been very excited to fundraise for the nominated charity - The Christie Foundation Trust.”

The Christie are leading experts in cancer care, research and education, based in Manchester.

Ciara continued: “I was interested in raising funds especially as it is a cancer charity.

“My first pageant was Miss Intercontinental NI & Ireland and I wanted to travel a bit further for this one to challenge myself even more.”

To start the ball rolling with her fundraising, Ciara is holding a coffee morning on Saturday, February 24th in Rasharkin Community Centre from 10am - 12 noon.

All welcome to attend the Rasharkin event and support Ciara in her venture.