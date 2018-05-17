Church funding available

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has written to churches in the constituency regarding a funding opportunity of which churches may wish to avail.

Mr Campbell said: “The National Churches Trust provides a number of grant scheme programmes for 2018 which are available to churches, chapels and meeting houses across the United Kingdom.

“If your place of worship needs funding for a church repair project, wants to install a toilet, kitchen and improve community facilities, or are seeking early stage funding such as for a feasibility report) then the schemes may be able to assist.”

Contact the National Churches Trust grants@nationalchurchestrust.org or telephone 020 7222 0605.