Christmas switch-on lights up Ballymoney

Thousands popped down to Ballymoney on Thursday to help switch on their Christmas lights.

The fun began in the Castlecroft area with music, a petting farm, fire poi, rodeo reindeer and inflatables brought to guests by Fuse FM and Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce.

St Brigids school choir at the Christmas Lights switch on in Ballymoney.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council also offered entertainment in the town centre with Beatz Entertainment and carol singing from school choirs. Santa Claus arrive to turn on the town’s mesmerising lights with Aaliyah Cochrane and her dad Aron.

Special discounts were also available across many businesses so it was the perfect day to start Christmas shopping and enjoy Ballymoney’s retail variety and choice of independent shops.

