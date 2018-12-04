Christmas library arrangements

Libraries NI has announced Christmas opening hours across the network of libraries which will take effect from Saturday, December 22 until Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Customers use libraries differently over the Christmas period and seasonal opening hours have been developed to take account of this.

All libraries will be closed from Monday - Wednesday, December 24-26 inclusive and on Tuesday, January 1.

There will be no mobile library service from Saturday, December 22 until Saturday, January 1 inclusive.

Most libraries will be closed on Saturday, December 22 and also from Thursday, December 27 until Tuesday, January 1.

To check opening hours of each local library please visit www.librariesni.org.uk.

Information can also be obtained by accessing the online library throughout the holiday period for book renewals, eBooks and eMagazines.