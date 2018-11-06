Christmas is coming to the Causeway Coast and Glens

Preparations are well under way for Christmas lights switch-on events across the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Festivities begin in Ballymoney on November 15 where Santa Claus will make his first guest appearance before he travels to towns and villages around the Borough to spread some festive cheer.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has organised a fantastic calendar of entertainment including live music, carol singing and ‘Quiet Christmas’ opportunities for children with additional needs. This year Santa will be travelling with his brand new mobile grotto where he will be ready to meet and greet all Primary School children (accompanied by an adult) and offer them a small gift to mark the occasion. He’ll travel in style across the Borough so look out for his horse and carriage, tractor and sleigh and his festive truck during his time in the area.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The excitement of Christmas can be felt by everyone at our switch-on events and our festive lights are a great addition to our towns and villages at this time of year. These occasions are always well supported by our local communities and with our planned entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus it’s the perfect way to welcome the arrival of the holiday season.”

Details of the switch-on events and Quiet Christmas opportunities (bookable in advance) are outlined below:

Thursday, November 15: Ballymoney

Festivities begin at 5pm at Castlecroft area with music, petting farm, fire poi, reindeers and inflatables brought to you by Fuse FM and Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce. Council will commence its entertainment in the town centre at 6pm with Beatz Entertainment, carol singing from local school choirs followed by Santa’s arrival at 7.15pm and the switch-on at 7.30pm. There will be live music from local band Young Ike until the end of the evening.

‘Quiet Christmas’ will take place in the Cramsie Room at Ballymoney Town Hall from 3pm – 5pm.

Saturday, November 17: Limavady

Entertainment will take place in Drumceatt Square from 4pm – 6.30pm with DJ Ned and carol singing from local school choirs. The Mayor and Santa will travel in style through the town on a horse drawn carriage before arriving at 4.45pm before the switch on at 5pm.

‘Quiet Christmas’ will take place in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre from 1pm – 3pm.

Friday, November 23: Coleraine

The fun begins in The Diamond area at 6pm with Beatz Entertainment, school choir carol singing and the Riverside Panto Group. The Christmas Parade including the Mayor, Santa and his Clydesdale horses will make its way through the town from the Leisure Centre before the switch-on at 7pm followed by live entertainment from local band The Dandy Lyons.

‘Quiet Christmas’ will take place in Coleraine Town Hall from 3pm – 5pm.

Saturday 24th November: Dungiven

Entertainment from DJ Ned begins at 4pm in Main Street car park along with school choir carol singing. Santa will arrive on his sleigh in time for the lights switch-on at 5pm.

Saturday, November 24: Portstewart

Entertainment at the Crescent from 4pm with DJ Barry Thompson and carol singing from local primary school children. Santa will switch on the lights at 5pm with entertainment continuing until 6pm.

Thursday, November 29: Ballycastle

Beatz Entertainment will take to the stage in the Diamond at 6.30pm before Santa’s arrival at 7.10pm and the switch on at 7.15pm. Entertainment continues to 8pm.

‘Quiet Christmas’ will take place in the Mayor’s Chamber in Sheskburn House from 3pm – 5pm.

Friday, November 30: Portrush

Entertainment at the Amphitheatre and Kerr Street begins from 6pm with DJ Brian Moore and carol singing from local primary school choirs. Santa will arrive at 7.15pm to switch on the lights at 7.30pm. Entertainment continues to 8.30pm.

Saturday, December 1: Kilrea

Entertainment begins at 4pm in the Diamond with DJ Barry Thompson and carol singing from local primary school children. Santa will switch on the lights at 5pm with entertainment until 6pm.

Monday, December 3: Garvagh

Entertainment from DJ Barry Thompson begins at 6.15pm at Bridge Street car park and children from local primary schools will take to the stage to perform some Christmas Carols. Santa will arrive at 7.15pm before the lights are switched on at 7.30pm. Entertainment continues to 8pm.

To book a place at the Quiet Christmas events please email eventsColeraine@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

For more information about Christmas events in the area go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.