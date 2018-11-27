Christmas invite from Vineyard

A Coleraine community church is opening its doors on Christmas Day to welcome people who would otherwise be alone on December 25.

Vineyard Compassion, a charity of Causeway Coast Vineyard, is already making preparations for their five-course feast at Hillman’s Way, off the Ballycastle Road.

A volunteer team of around 40 people from Causeway Coast Vineyard and nearby churches will organise the event with all the food, decorations, treats and surprises donated by local businesses and individuals.

The team comes in on Christmas Eve to set up and help create a fun, family atmosphere as well as making food preparations for the five-course meal. Transport can be provided on Christmas morning for guests from designated places in Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart.

Guests arrive to a mulled wine and shortbread reception and then sit down to their sumptuous meal. During the celebrations there is a sing-song of carols and Santa will have time to pop in to make an appearance.

Vineyard Compassion works with various voluntary and statutory agencies such as the Simon Community, Women’s Aid/Refuge, Social Services, Triangle Housing, SureStart and CRUN and the organisations encourage their clients to avail of Vineyard Compassion’s provisions.

Festivities kick off at 11.15am and last until around 2.30pm.

Anyone who is interested in attending should contact Vineyard Compassion on 028 7022 0005 to reserve a place.