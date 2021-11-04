Christies Direct win Pet Industry Awards

The multi-award-winning dog grooming supply business are celebrating after winning two awards at the Pet Industry Federation Awards held at Whittlebury Hall, in Northamptonshire.

Christies Direct picked up the award for the Grooming Wholesaler of The Year and their global division Christies Global won Best Export Business of the Year.

The prestigious national event not only celebrates success across a wide range of products, services, and companies, it also raises awareness of the pet industry and encourages the sharing of ideas and best practices, which helps enhance skills and company development.

Despite the challenges of 2020, both Christies Direct and Christies Global adapted rapidly and experienced significant growth. Following March’s lockdown, as professional dog grooming businesses were forced to close, they pivoted to reach a new demographic – pet owners.

Marketing Manager Matthew says “When the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly in 2020, we needed to respond to the changes quickly. We learned to adapt and advance digital and operational strategies to meet the changing demands of customers, so for all of us here, both at Christies Direct and Christies Global, winning these awards means a lot.”

The customer care team completed workshops on teamwork, communication, and self-awareness, and training on good customer care, and call techniques, alongside product training on new brands, coat specific products and product groups.

Christies Global Key Account Manager Megan Byers adds “We are honoured to have been awarded with Export Business of the Year 2021 at the recent Pet Industry Federation awards. 2021 has been a tough year, we have been unable to attend trade shows and meet our customers face to face.