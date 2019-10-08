Christies Direct crowned E-Commerce Business of the Year

Christies Direct, a pet grooming supplies company from Ballymoney, has been crowned a winner in the Northern Ireland heat of the Chamber Business Awards 2019, organised by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the British Chambers of Commerce.

Now in their 16th year, the Awards are a highlight of the business calendar, recognising the key role that local businesses play in driving the UK economy.

As winner of E-Commerce business of the Year, Christies Direct will now go forward to represent Northern Ireland in the national finals, which take place in London on November 28. The event is a highlight of the business calendar, showcasing the pivotal role local businesses play in the UK’s continuing growth story.

Commenting on the award win, Colin Christie, CEO at Christies Direct said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won E-Commerce Business of the Year from such a prestigious awarding body. Christies Direct website has been on the go for more than 15 years now and it is great to receive recognition for the efforts our web team have been putting in, to making the website as customer friendly as possible! Well done team, now on to the national heat.”

John Healy, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: “The Chamber Business Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the best of business. Across the country, there are firms of all sizes and sectors thriving and showing innovation and adaptability, even in the midst of turbulent times.

“Our businesses communities continue to generate prosperity and opportunity so it’s only right that we support and shout about the fantastic things they are doing.

“Each year the calibre of applicants impresses our judges, and this pool of entrants was no different. All our finalists should be proud of their success in reaching this stage and we wish Christies Direct the very best of luck in the national finals in London.”

Christies Direct began in 1992 with CEO Colin Christie selling large animal equipment out of the shed in his garden. Now a globally recognised brand, in 2019 Christies Direct has evolved into the second largest Pet Grooming Supplies company in the world.