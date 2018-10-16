Children: want to fly in Chitty?

A local drama group is offering theatre lovers the chance to win the flight of a lifetime...in the iconic car Chitty Chitty Bang Bang!

Ballywillan Drama Group are presenting the all-Ireland premiere of this beloved musical in Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre in January 2019.

Now the group has come up with a novel fundraising idea - raffling a chance to win a flight in the car itself.

A spokesperson said: “This could be a dream come true - the winning children will fly in Chitty in front of the audience and cast at the end of the final performance of this show on Saturday, February 2, 2019!

“For just £10, you have the chance to be entered into a draw to win a family ticket (2 adults, 2 children aged 5-13 years), valued at £100, see your children flying in Chitty, win backstage passes to meet the cast, a signed programme and, as an added bonus, be amongst the first people to greet Chitty when she arrives in Northern Ireland.

“In addition to this once in a lifetime prize, you will also receive a one-night stay for your family in the Galgorm Resort & Spa, with full access to their thermal spa facilities.”

Just go to this link for full details, terms and conditions: https://www.ballywillan.com/wp/store/CHITTY-The-most-exclusive-theatre-raffle-ever-held-p115646117

The Riverside Theatre will play host to 18 ‘fantasmagorical’ performances of the show from January 15 - February 2, 2019. Booking on www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside