Children’s Early Intervention Services win at Social Work Awards

The Children’s Early Intervention Services in Northern Trust were the winners of a Learning and Development Team Award at the Social Work Awards.

The award ceremony took place on Friday, November 15 at the Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle, hosted by the South Eastern Trust.

The awards recognise and reward the efforts of social workers and highlight the positive impact of the profession on individuals, families and communities.

The award given to the Children’s Early Intervention Services was specifically for the development of the Crash Course in Mental Health. Crash course is a learning and development initiative which promotes positive child and adolescent mental health and emotional wellbeing through the creation of a training programme.

It is targeted at those front line staff that are in regular contact with children and young people.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust designed and developed the course using a strong evidence base, evidence of good practice and in compliance with best practice. It has been copyrighted and is clinically governed by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

This training course typifies high quality, effective and innovative practice, exemplifying The Trust’s vision of delivering excellence in partnership with communities.

The ceremony was in collaboration with service users from the South Eastern Trust who helped to make the awards, decorate tables and present the awards to the winners. They kicked off the ceremony with the Our Direction choir and Tim McGarry acted as compere.