How do you fancy a charity concert with the one and only Owen Mac and Country Harmony?

Cloughmills Community Centre will host the event on February 6 at 8pm in aid of Macmillan Nurses and Chest, Heart and Stroke. Guests include Niall Patterson, Joan Watson, Robert Darragh, Ian McAllister and Aiden League. Tickets priced at £10 available from Magill’s and Brolly’s Butchers, Main Street, Cloughmills and the Corner House Bar in Cloughmills as well as 07858 789 437.