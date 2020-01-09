Chamber and LPS rates event

Causeway Chamber of Commerce and Land & Property Services (LPS) are hosting an information session on Wednesday, January 29 from 8.30am to 10am at River House, 3rd Floor, Waterside, Coleraine, to allow business ratepayers to find out more about the revaluation process.

LPS has just completed a revaluation of all 74,000 business properties in Northern Ireland for rates purposes.

The valuation of every business property will now be in line with April 2018 rental values. These new values will be used to calculate rate bills for businesses from April 2020.

LPS released a draft schedule of valuations online on January 7.

The information session will allow ratepayers and their representatives to see their new valuations as early as possible and to talk with LPS about their valuation, if necessary, before it is used to calculate their rate bill from 1 April 2020.

David Boyd, President of Causeway Chamber of Commerce said, “Chamber are aware of the importance of rates to the local business. Chamber therefore encourages all businesses across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough to attend the event to hear first-hand what the revaluation process means for your business.”

There will be a short presentation about revaluation, followed by a question and answer session.

LPS valuation staff will also be on-hand afterwards to deal with individual questions.

For more information, visit www.finance-ni.gov.uk/reval-2020-ni where you can find out more about revaluation.

To secure your place, please contact Annette Deighan via annette@causewaychamber.com