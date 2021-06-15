Centenary gift initiative reminder from the Mayor

Mayor Richard Holmes

A bespoke coin will be presented to all residents of the borough, along with businesses or organisations, who celebrate their 100th birthday in 2021 as part of Council’s programme of events to mark 100 years of Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, said: “Several presentations have taken place since the beginning of the year and Council is keen to identify as many eligible recipients as possible.

“If you know someone who will reach the age of 100 this year, please let us know so we can mark their birthday or anniversary in this unique way.”

The scheme applies to all centenary birthdays and anniversaries from January 1, 2021 until December 31, 2021.