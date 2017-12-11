Causeway Coast Dog Rescue carol service

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue charity held their Christmas carol evening at the Diamond Centre in Coleraine last Thursday.

Raising awareness of so many unwanted dogs at this time of year which need ‘furever’ homes, the charity has been inundated with calls to take in unwanted dogs.

The callers are being redirected to the CCDR as all other rescue centres are telling them they are full as the charity believes that ‘every dog deserves a second chance’.

The charity located on the north coast, received support from Millburn Primary School Choir, singer Sara Crockett and Innova Irish Dance company, who all came to sing and dance in front of shoppers outside their charity shop in the Diamond Centre Coleraine.

The Christmas songs and the bright red costumes of the Irish dancers made it an evening to remember for all those attending.

Chairman of the CCDR Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby said: “I very much wish to thank everyone who came to support us with this year’s Christmas Carol Service. To all the teachers and mums supporting the school choir, to Sara and Hannah who are absolutely amazing singers and of course the infamous Innova who danced to every beat that was played. It was a fantastic evening.

The amazing Millburn Primary School Choir seen here with singers Sara Crockett and Hannah as they sang in front of shoppers at the Diamond Centre for Causeway Coast Dog Rescue.

“At this time of year is extremely difficult for dog rescue charities, but not much different from the other 11 months! Calls are never ending with requests to take in unwanted dogs. At the CCDR we also receive many calls looking for advice about witnessing cruelty and what can be done about it. It is heart-breaking and I appeal to everyone, please do not purchase a puppy but come to any rescue centre and rehome a dog.

“Every dog deserves a second chance and we always aim to find each dog the best home to match both the dog and the potential owner. Dogs can range from a few months old right up to ten years old and each one desperately seeks a new owner and family to be with. We have been working hard to build relationships with various agencies and groups to provide a holistic approach to dog welfare and rehoming. In over twenty years of working with dogs the issues do not seem to be going away or becoming any less of a demand for rehoming centres.”

The charity thanks everyone for their support and to please keep in touch through their social media sites and website to keep updated with information, news and dogs searching for their forever homes. Have a great Christmas from everyone at the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue. @CCDogRescue.