CAT ‘spring’ into action

As the first snowdrops and other signs of Spring appear in gardens across the country, Cloughmills Community Action Team are eager to start planting again in their award winning Community Garden in Cloughmills.

This Saturday, February 17, from 11am – 2pm, the team are asking for help from individuals and families to plant more trees in their native woodland at The Mill.

The planting day is part of a programme of activity to create a native woodland for future generations to enjoy at The Mill and among the trees being planted this year will be alder and birch. If anyone is free to come along and get involved the planting will start at 11am and finish up with warm soup and sandwiches at lunchtime - all spades and tools will be provided. For more information www.cloughmills.org.uk or contact Patrick on 07786 527 732.