Cash ‘pouring’ in for Kevin’s Dal fundraiser

Ballycastle’s best known photographer Kevin McAuley is more accustomed to recording news events rather than being one - but that’s exactly what happened when Kevin was admitted to hospital earlier this year.

The ‘snapper’ who is known throughout Ireland for his photographic coverage of news events was taken ill with flu-like symptoms and admitted to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Kevin takes up the story: “At the start of this year I was taken into Causeway Hospital with flu like symptoms, little did I know I would still be there more than four months later. I had a serious illness, a form of blood poisoning.”

So serious was the illness that Kevin was close to death on one occasion but thankfully recovered enough to be move from the Causeway to the Dalriada Hospital in Ballycastle.

“Now I would like to do something to say thank you! I am holding a coffee and tea morning to raise funds for Dalriada Hospital on August 11 at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church Hall.”

All welcome to attend or if you cannot attend, you can donate via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steven-mcauley.

Kevin has set himself a target of £1,000 for ‘The Dal’.