Car park at Kinbane Castle to close for conservation work
The Department for Communities will be carrying out essential conservation works to Kinbane Castle and the pathway leading to it, from Monday, November 8.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:12 pm
These works will help maintain the site for future generations and improve the safety of visitors to the site.
The works will last for a duration of approximately seven weeks (weather permitting), and will enable the path to the castle to be reopened early in the new year.
The car park at the castle, operated by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will also be closed for the duration of the works.
The Department for Communities would like to thank both the Council and the public, for their patience during these essential works to preserve this important heritage site.