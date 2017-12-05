Cancer charities music night

November 21 saw the final night of three music nights in Ground coffee shop in Ballymoney organised to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Care and Angel Wishes, both organisations caring for people with cancer.

The music was led by Causeway Traditional musicians and friends providing an evening of high quality entertainment.

Anna White and Barbara Logan accept a cheque on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Care from Mervyn Dunlop and the staff of Ground flowing the Ground music sessions.

David Dunlop, Deirdre Tasker, Heather Montgomery, Alan Wade, Lucy Birch, Connall Dunlop, Nathan Hamlin, Michaela Hamlin, Yasmin Walker, Roger Patterson and Mervyn Dunlop played and sang a variety of music which was enjoyed by a packed house in the popular coffee shop.

An evening of music needs variety and Tuesday night had a wide range of items. Connall and Nathan sang their own compositions with backing from guitar, keys, violin, flute and harmonies by Michaela. Lucy sang the haunting ‘Ballad of John Williams’ accompanying herself on the harp, Mervyn sang Ralph McTell’s ‘The Girl from the Hiring Fair’ while Yasmin performed the ever popular Caledonia.

Alan included the beautiful ‘King of Laois’ tune in his set on the Scottish small pipes. But as always in

traditional music sessions the loudest applause was reserved for the jigs, reels and hornpipes led by

Brian Moore accepts a cheque on behalf of Angel Wishes from Mervyn Dunlop from the proceeds of the Ground music sessions.

Deirdre Tasker and Heather Montgomery. To be best appreciated the Irish and Scottish traditional

tunes need to be played at breakneck speed and Deirdre and Heather did not disappoint.

The whole point of these evenings of music was to raise money for two cancer charities. Macmillan

Cancer Care is a well-known charity providing help to cope with the emotional, relationship or health

Nathan takes a break from singing to hold the bucket.

issues faced during and after cancer treatment. Angel Wishes is less well-known. It is a new group

set up in memory Helen and Brian Kerr and provides treats to kids fighting cancer and most of all

help them smile.

The audiences drank coffee, chatted to friends and listened appreciatively to good quality music as

A section of the appreciative audience in Ground.

they enjoyed the convivial atmosphere. A total of £1356 was raised on the three nights and the

organisers wish to thank all those who attended and donated.

Thanks also to Richard McAuley from ‘Richard’s Photography’ who captured images of the evenings with his photographs. A special thanks to Ground Coffee for hosting the evenings, those who helped with sound and set up but most of all to talented musicians who gave up their evenings to entertain us with their skills.