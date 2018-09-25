CAN to attend World Forum in Edinburgh

Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) has received support from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to attend the Social Enterprise World Forum.

The international event, which takes place in Edinburgh, brings together social enterprises from all over the world to share wisdom, build networks and discuss future sustainability.

CAN, a user led organisation based in Ballymoney, works with over 240 people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues, as well as their parents and carers. It provides holistic support including friendship, social, leisure, training, and health programmes, advocacy and signposting via innovative practice.

Speaking after a recent meeting with CAN representatives, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “CAN is making a real difference to the lives of those it helps by providing important social and learning opportunities. It is fantastic that this local organisation will be represented on the world stage which promises a unique opportunity to meet with social enterprise practitioners, social entrepreneurs, policy makers, community leaders, investors and academics from across the globe. The event will aid the development of a common vision and provide a platform to learn from others and share best practice.”

CAN currently operates five social enterprises within the Causeway Coast and Glens area and works in partnership with Council to process cardboard and aluminium as well as operating textile banks at all civic amenity sites.