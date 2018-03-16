Who will be the People of the Year?

The countdown is on to find the winners of the inaugural Causeway Coast and Glens People of the Year Awards.

The inaugural awards are supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Speaking at the launch Mayor Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “What is most pleasing about these awards is that many of the categories are recognising community; voluntary or charitable work that is going on across our Borough on a daily basis.

“The unsung heroes who work tirelessly for others, often with little or no reward or recognition for no other reason than to enhance the quality of life of people living around them. Very often these people give their time and energy without complaint so it is only fitting that we as a society acknowledge the contribution that they make to community life.

“I have no doubt that the awards will be a huge success and that you will have no shortage of worthy nominations and people to honour at the ceremony in June.”

How to enter

Online: Log onto colerainetimes.co.uk/peopleawards, ballymoneytimes.co.uk/peopleawards or londonderrysentinel.co.uk/peopleawards for the category information and online entry form.

Email: Send email to: julieford@jpress.co.uk or karen.fitzmaurice@jpress.co.uk

Post: Send four copies to: Events Dept, Coleraine Times, 2 Esky Drive, Carn, Portadown BT63 5YY.

Supporting material, such as brochures, press cuttings or company accounts are welcomed. Individuals and organisations living or working in the Causeway Coast and Glens area and eligible to enter or to be entered. Closing date for entries is Friday April 27.

Award categories:

Contribution to Arts & Culture

Inspirational Young Talent

Volunteer of the Year

Charity worker of the year

Community Development Person of the Year

Carer of the Year

Best Rural Business

Inspirational Educator of the Year

Business Person of the Year

Sports Volunteer of the Year

Sports Person of the Year

Tourism and Hospitality Award

Outstanding Bravery Award

Emergency Services Hero of the Year

Special Recognition Lifetime Achievement

