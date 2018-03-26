Tyre maker Michelin unveils legacy for Ballymena site

Michelin has today unveiled its plans for the future of its Ballymena site - with the potential for hundreds of jobs.

At a briefing this morning they unveiled a landmark agreement with Silverwood Business Park Limited.

Michelin’s Raceview Road facility has been sold to experienced business park developer Silverwood. In addition, it is anticipated that 10 acres of the facility will be given to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Silverwood, which owns and manages Silverwood Business Park in Craigavon, will develop a high-end enterprise park made up of manufacturing, office and warehouse space, creating the potential for hundreds of jobs.

Meanwhile, the intention is that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will use its land to bolster the area’s bid to host a Heathrow Logistics Hub.

Six sites in Northern Ireland are being considered for a hub, and it is expected the chosen area will attract significant inward investment. Silverwood’s own business park in Craigavon has also been shortlisted.

Michelin factory

The council is also keen to develop a centre for manufacturing excellence.

The news follows more than two years’ intensive work by Michelin to help the 840 employees who worked at the factory when the closure was announced in November 2015.