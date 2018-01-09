Seven steps to saving money in 2018

The prospect of saving money seems daunting to many but with some simple changes it can become a reality.

Why not make a change this January and start as you mean to go on with these money saving tips?

1. Set up a savings account

Saving money is easier than ever with online banking technology. With just the touch of a button you can transfer money into a savings account, track your saving and set a target.

There are different types of savings accounts with varied benefits, so it pays to shop around. Check out offerings online or speak to an advisor in store to determine which account is the best one for you.

2. Get appy

Use your phone for something other than taking selfies and download a money saving app. Track your spending, set a budget and even arrange automatic savings with apps such as Monzo, Squirrell and Chip. Oval Money offers a nifty feature where your spending is rounded up to the nearest pound and the difference is saved in your savings account.

3. Be prepared

Each week, plan ahead for your lunch time meals. By buying ingredients and preparing meals each evening rather than picking something up at the shop each day, you can save money throughout the week. An added bonus is that the meal you prepare is more likely to be healthier than a snack on the go – it’s win win!

4. Get the best deal

Make sure you are benefiting from the best deal available on things such as phone bills, electricity and subscriptions. Different suppliers will offer different packages, rates and perks with their products.

For example, if you switch to Electric Ireland you not only get a bonus for yourself but also have the chance to raise some money for your local football club. With Club Game Changers each new person who signs up can earn £25 in funding for their club. Learn more at http://www.electricireland.com/gamechangers

5. Clear out

Take time to go through your belongings and sell those you no longer need. Items such as furniture and electronics can fetch hundreds of pounds. Consider using a free site such as Gumtree to list your goods in order to avoid listing and delivery costs.

6. Shop savvy

When out grocery shopping, make a list and stick to it. This way you will avoid buying things you don’t need. It’s also advisable to avoid shopping on an empty stomach as you are more likely to fill your trolley. When you spot a deal, make sure it is beneficial. 3 for 2 deals can lure you into spending more money on products that may go to waste.

7. Stay in

This January, why not invite friends round rather than going out. This way you can save money on things such as transport, tickets, food and drink. Host a pitch-in dinner with friends and enjoy a film or board game instead of braving the cold.