New Post Office to open in Ballymoney

Bucking the trend for Post Office closures, Ballymoney will see a new branch opening in the town next month.

The announcement of the opening - at the Milltown Spar on Wednesday March 7, - has been welcomed by local DUP councillor Alan McLean.

“This is positive news for our town at a time when services of this nature are increasingly being pushed online,” he said.

“ This new Post Office will offer a wide range of services and will operate from 6am-midnight, seven days a week.

“Ballymoney is an expanding town and it is therefore welcome that additional services are being put in place to meet the evident need which exists.”

Mr McLean recevied a letter from the Post Office this week confirming the opening.

“At the Post Office we are continually looking to refresh our network and ensure we meet our customer needs,” it read.

“I’m therefore pleased to let you know that we are planning to open a new Post Office in your area in Spar Stores, 2 Milltown Road, Ballymoney, BT53 6LE on 7 March 2018.

“The service will be one of our local style branches with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter.

“Customers will be able to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

“The new service will offer long opening hours, with the Post Office opening hours in line with the retail business.

“We hope that you and the local community will support the Post Office network in your area.