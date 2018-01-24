‘Delight’ as £15m hotel approved for NW200 site

A new £15m luxury leisure complex outside Portstewart was today given the green light at Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The C&V Developments hotel and spa project at the NW200 site came before the planning committee with a recommendation for approval.

An 80-page ‘Executive Summary’ detailed for councillors the history of the major application and what is envisaged on the land south of Ballyreagh Road.

Planning approval was previously granted for the proposal in June 2017. However, following an application to the High Court, this permission was subsequently quashed in September.

During this afternoon’s session to consider the application afresh, councillors heard views for and against it. And it is understood there was an attempt to defer the application for another week. However, after members had gone ‘into committee’ on what is believed to have been a legal point, the proposal to defer was defeated and the recommendation for approval was carried.

With the potential to create 100 full-time jobs, the 120-bedroom hotel scheme also includes conference and banqueting facilities, holiday cottages and a North West 200 visitor attraction.

East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley, who addressed the committee in favour of the project, said he was pleased with the outcome.

The DUP man said: “I was delighted to be able to speak at the council in support of the application.

“We want to encourage people to come to this area and stay, spend in our shops, visit our attractions and tell their friends about the wonderful experience they had.

“The economic implications of what this hotel will bring to the area speak for themselves – employment, spin off for local businesses and local suppliers and it will enhance the profile of the area through media and marketing exposure.”