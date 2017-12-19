Ballymoney store’s official opening ‘a great success’

The arrival of one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers in Ballymoney has been hailed as a boost for the local economy.

Home Bargains has invested over £750,000 in its new store in Castle Street, which officially opened its doors on Saturday morning.

The new outlet is creating 50 jobs.

The company is creating up to 50 new jobs in the community at the Castle Retail Park premises.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “The store opening was a great success and we’d like to thank Ballymoney residents for their warm welcome.

“We’re thrilled by the response we’ve already seen from shoppers in Ballymoney and are looking forward to seeing even more new customers come through the doors.

“We’d also like to thank all staff members for ensuring the launch day ran as smoothly as possible.”

The new store at Castle Retail Park.

This is the retailer’s first outlet in Ballymoney, joining over 450 others across the UK.

DUP Alderman, John Finlay, has welcomed the arrival of the company in the town.

Mr Finlay said: “At a time when the retail sector is feeling the negative effect of inflationary pressures, I am delighted that the well-known shopping chain Home Bargains is opening a new store in Ballymoney.

“Not only will it provide shoppers with the choice of a range of bargain products, it will create up to 50 new and much needed jobs. This is a significant boost to the local economy.

“In the run up to Christmas, I encourage shoppers to visit Ballymoney and to spend their money locally.”