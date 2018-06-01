Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival returns on June 9 and 10 – serving up a weekend filled with heritage, history and local produce.

There’s a feast of foodie themed entertainment to look forward to, headlined by celebrity chef Paula McIntyre.

She will perform in the cookery theatre on Saturday, showcasing a number of recipes in front of a live audience.

On Sunday, it’s the turn of local chefs including recently crowned Ulster Chowder Cook Off champion Gary Stewart from Tartine at The Distillers Arms. There’ll also be appearances by Trudy Brolly (Ocho Tapas, Portrush) and Derek Steele (Finn Patrick’s, Ballycastle) giving a glimpse of the best of cookery talent across the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Over the weekend, the village’s Main Street will host Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, featuring the very best of locally made food, drink, arts and crafts. This will be complemented by the entertainment stage, with a packed programme of free live music.

Take a tour of Bushmills Distillery and enjoy a whiskey tasting session (bookable on the day). Or find out more about the village’s other famous offering at the River Bush Salmon Station on Church Street where you can enjoy casting and fly fishing demonstrations or find out how good you are on the angling simulator.

On Saturday, Bushmills Residents & Environmental Forum is hosting a Family Fun Day at Dundarave Park, funded by the National Trust.

A great addition to this year’s event is the Bushmills Banquet organised by Bushmills Business Association. This collaborative event on Friday June 8, which celebrates the best of the region’s food, drink and warm hospitality, has already proved to be a sell-out.

To find out more about Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or ring Bushmills Visitor Information Centre on 028 2073 0390.