Building Ballysally Together gets boost from Asda

Building Ballysally Together has received a £21,550 donation from the Asda Foundation to help furnish its newly renovated café.

The improved facility will enable the voluntary group to continue with its mission to provide well-priced, healthy food to local residents.

From growing vegetables in the allotment to working towards a qualification, the café also offers numerous opportunities to get involved, as Adrian Eakin from Building Ballysally Together explained: “Since opening in 2005, the Building Ballysally Together café has become a hub of activity. Thanks to support from the Asda Foundation, we are able to purchase furnishings, carpets and decorations for the new building – and make it a space where local people really want to meet and spend time.

“A special thank-you to Asda Coleraine Community Champion, Sheila Palmer, who regularly comes to visit us, to offer her help and support. We encourage anyone interested in finding out more about enjoying a meal, or learning new skills at the café to get in touch.”

Asda Coleraine Community Champion, Sheila Palmer, added: “Well done to Building Ballysally Together for all the hard work they have put into renovating the café – it’s going to be a fantastic resource for the local community! I’m delighted to be able to present a cheque for £21,550 on behalf of the Asda Foundation to a worthy cause.

“As I am retiring from my role as Community Champion after 12 years, this donation has extra significance. It represents what has made my work so worthwhile over the past years, and I know the café will continue to transform attitudes and lives through its hard-working and dedicated volunteers and staff.”

If you would like more information on the Building Ballysally Together café, please contact Adrian Eakin on 028 703 53711 or ballysallytogether@hotmail.co.uk