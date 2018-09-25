Breathe Easy Causeway receive advice and a charity cheque donation

Expert advice on the proper use of breathing inhalers was given at the first monthly meeting of the new season of Breathe Easy Causeway.

Respiratory Nurse Specialist, Christine Pyper, told members: “It is vitally important that people with severe lung conditions use their inhalers correctly.

“Many people use their medication wrongly, often without being given proper advice, and, as a result, do not obtain the maximum benefit they need.”

Betty Calvert and Rosemary Dunbar presented Group Chairperson, Margaret Henry with £805, raised as a result of a summer barbecue at Mrs Calvert’s home in Coleraine.

This is the seventh out of ten years organising charity barbecues which have totalled over £800.

Breathe Easy Causeway meets on the first Thursday of each month, at the Cinnamon

Centre, Mountsandel, Coleraine, and new members are welcome.

For further information contact Margaret Henry (Chairperson) on 07736943815 or Sam Kelly on 07802395454.