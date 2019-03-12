A breast cancer support group set up by two friends is going from strength to strength.

Breast Friends Causeway Coast was the brain child of Lyn Ritchie and her best friend Joanne Adams who had just come through breast cancer at the age of just 38.

Lyn explained: “She found very little support locally for free once all treatment had finished so she asked would I help start a support group with her.

“We now have meetings in Ballymoney, Portstewart and Coleraine mornings and evenings throughout the month.

“We have speakers, coffee and great craic at our meetings. We are totally self funded and any donations we get through fundraising goes to cancer charities.”

Anyone interested in attending any of the Breast Friends Causeway Coast meetings can find out more information on the Facebook page of the same name.