BREAKING: Major incident at Ballycastle beach

There has been a major incident on the beach at Ballycastle involving water bikes. It woud appear that they got caught in some sort of Rip Tide. At least four people are being treated on scene by the NIAS who despatched three ambulances to the sence along with the HEMS NI Air Ambulance. Coastguards from Ballycastle and Coleraine attended the scene as well as RNLI Beach Life guards. It is unknown at this stage the extent of injuries. PICTURE MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

