Bravery Award for Council Environmental Health Officer

An Environmental Health Officer has been acknowledged for his exceptional bravery after saving a man from drowning in the River Bann.

Dr David R Allen, an employee of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, was on night duty with the PSNI’s Neighbourhood Unit when the drama unfolded last September.

En route to their usual patrol area in Portstewart, an emergency call was received about a distressed man on the Old Bridge in Coleraine.

The man entered the water but was eventually brought to safety thanks to the frantic efforts of Dr Allen and the police officers who followed him in to the river.

In recognition of his actions on the night, Dr Allen recently received a bravery award from the PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton and has been nominated for an award from The Royal Humane Society, a charity which promotes lifesaving intervention.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “Our Environmental Health Officers have established a successful partnership with the PSNI which usually addresses anti-social behaviour and noise nuisance.

“On this occasion, their quick thinking, persistence and selfless actions have no doubt saved a life. By entering the water, Dr Allen and the Police Officers put themselves at great risk in order to bring this man back to safety.

“On behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council I would like to offer my sincere thanks to everyone who helped in this frightening and perilous situation.”